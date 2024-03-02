Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.0 million-$269.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.6 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.40 EPS.

DH opened at $8.97 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 631,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 580,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

