Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Get Trex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Trex Stock Up 3.1 %

TREX opened at $94.61 on Friday. Trex has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trex by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,419 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.