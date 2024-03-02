EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.820-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $844.0 million-$854.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.5 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.82 to $2.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

EVTC stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 18,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

