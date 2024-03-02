National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NSA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 149.33%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

