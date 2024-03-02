Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.68-9.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70-38.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.65 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.680-9.760 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $306.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.86.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total value of $3,770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,711,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,092,909.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,132,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,140,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

