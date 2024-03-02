HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

