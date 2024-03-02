Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,526.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,044.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,526.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,044.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

