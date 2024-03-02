Corton Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $180.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $181.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

