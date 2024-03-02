Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $270.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.31.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.