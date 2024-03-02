Corton Capital Inc. Has $247,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after purchasing an additional 558,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

