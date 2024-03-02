Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $381,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,490 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $77.94 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

