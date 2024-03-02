Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $186.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average of $178.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

