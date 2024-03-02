Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,698 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

