California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $26,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,866,000 after buying an additional 114,264 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.06. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.