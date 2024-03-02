NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Corton Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Corton Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $785,081,000 after buying an additional 1,852,712 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

