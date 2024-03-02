Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 669 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

