Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unity Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,088,000 after acquiring an additional 141,542 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.4 %

U opened at $28.91 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,905,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $102,014.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

