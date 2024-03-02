Corton Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 345,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 36.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 885,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe by 282.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 734,708 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paysafe Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:PSFE opened at $14.51 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paysafe
Paysafe Profile
Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paysafe
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.