Corton Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 345,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 36.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 885,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe by 282.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 734,708 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $14.51 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

PSFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

