Corton Capital Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,513.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

