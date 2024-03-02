Corton Capital Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Kellanova as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $54.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

