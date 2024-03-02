Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.