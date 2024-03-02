Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,195 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,055,000. Northwestern University purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,625,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 367,373 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CRGY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRGY. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRGY

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.