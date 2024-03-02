Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 12,248 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in SentinelOne by 16.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,372,164.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,474 shares in the company, valued at $22,813,121.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,171,711 shares of company stock worth $27,807,497. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on S. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

