Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,608,857 shares of company stock worth $225,489,781. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $160.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

