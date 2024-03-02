Corton Capital Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of ON24 worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ON24 by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24 stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.47. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 20,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $143,273.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,838.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 20,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $143,273.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,838.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 10,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $84,564.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,289 shares of company stock worth $1,047,055. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

