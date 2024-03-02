Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $185.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESTC. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.05.

Elastic Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

