Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,392 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

FREE opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Imperial Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Whole Earth Brands

(Free Report)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Featured Stories

