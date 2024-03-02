Caxton Associates LP Boosts Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,370,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $909,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,718 shares of company stock valued at $19,963,939. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

