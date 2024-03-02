Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.15, but opened at $74.00. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $75.46, with a volume of 527,414 shares traded.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Stephens dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

