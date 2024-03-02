The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

