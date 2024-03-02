Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 4,187 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $92.72 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

View Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.