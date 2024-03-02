California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $31,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,673 shares of company stock worth $103,189,384. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $743.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.59. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

