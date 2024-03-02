Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 299.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SYK opened at $353.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $357.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.33.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

