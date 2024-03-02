Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.
Shares of GO opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35.
In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
