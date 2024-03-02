5,323 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,323 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.