Corton Capital Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

EXP opened at $256.19 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $256.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average of $191.95.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,243 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

