Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

TEX opened at $56.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

