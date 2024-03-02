Corton Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Transactions at OLO

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Read Our Latest Report on OLO

OLO Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.