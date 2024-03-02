Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE DHT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.33. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

