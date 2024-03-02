Corton Capital Inc. Increases Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adeia were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Adeia by 462.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Adeia by 635.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Adeia by 29.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Adeia in the third quarter worth about $9,291,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adeia in the third quarter worth about $136,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Further Reading

