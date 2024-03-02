The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

