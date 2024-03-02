Corton Capital Inc. Sells 1,782 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

