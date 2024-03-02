Corton Capital Inc. Sells 3,245 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

ROST stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average is $128.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

