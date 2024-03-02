Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,830,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,552 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of APLS stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

