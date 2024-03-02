Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $267.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.67. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $268.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

