Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. abrdn plc increased its position in ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ResMed by 202.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after buying an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ResMed by 109.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 256,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.99. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

