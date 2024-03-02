Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,160 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 17.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Primoris Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 78,922 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

