Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WHR opened at $106.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

