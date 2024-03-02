Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

