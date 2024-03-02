Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,606,000 after buying an additional 1,038,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,660 shares of company stock worth $1,177,416 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.6 %

TDOC opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

